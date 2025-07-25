‘Best MCU film of 2025’: Fans all praise for ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot starring Pedro Pascal

Marvel fans were all praise for the new Fantastic Four movie following its July 25 release worldwide, calling it the best MCU film of the year 2025.

A fan shared a piece of fan art drawn immediately after stepping out of the theatre. “I just got out of the cinema and doing a fanart while screaming the movie was so god man,(sic0,” read his post on X.

While the latest MCU offering garnered rave reactions, some fans said Thunderbolts* remains unbeatable this year.

“I would understand if people leave #FantasticFour feeling a little underwhelmed, especially after seeing Superman, but I personally really enjoyed it,” tweeted another fan.

Set in a retro-futuristic version of the earth, the film introduces us to Marvel’s first family — consisting of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Glimpses of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman’s baby son Franklin Richards also feature in the film, along with their quirky robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E., voiced by Matthew Wood.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. The superhero flick is produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.

A fan shared a GIF showing his favourite scene from the film.

An X user hailed the movie as the ‘best’ MCU film of this year.

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in the 1961 comic Fantastic Four No. 1. There are three cinematic adaptations of The Fantastic Four. The four characters were played by Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) in 2005 and 2007.

Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of Silver Surfer in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, is etched in the memories of every superhero movie fan. In the latest reboot of the franchise, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the iconic character is now played by Julia Garner.

“#FantasticFour was awesome! Definitely better than I thought it was going to be, but I knew Galactus was in good hands with Disney and they wouldn’t give us a random storm cloud like Rise Of The Silver Surfer did,” tweeted another fan.

The 2015 adaptation starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm) in the lead roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman.