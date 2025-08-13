Mark Ruffalo faces off against Tom Pelphrey in new HBO series ‘Task’; trailer out

HBO has dropped the trailer for Task, a new seven-episode drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, premiering on September 7.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, the series follows Tom (Mark Ruffalo), an FBI agent assigned to lead a task force investigating a spate of violent home-invasion robberies.

The two-minute-27-second-long trailer, set to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, opens with glimpses of masked intruders breaking into homes. Tom is seen rallying his team as the investigation points to Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly ordinary family man.

As the manhunt intensifies, the clip cuts between Robbie’s domestic life and the growing menace around town, with quick flashes of weapons and stolen cash.

“You ever done something you can’t be forgiven for,” the streamer wrote in caption of the video.

The HBO show also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio and Phoebe Fox.

Ingelsby serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer for Task. Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield direct and executive produce, alongside Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for wiip, Ruffalo, David Crockett and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches are co-executive producers for Public Record.