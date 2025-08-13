MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Mark Ruffalo faces off against Tom Pelphrey in new HBO series ‘Task’; trailer out

The drama series from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby also features Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 01:36 PM
Task trailer

Mark Ruffalo in ‘Task’ YouTube

HBO has dropped the trailer for Task, a new seven-episode drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, premiering on September 7.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, the series follows Tom (Mark Ruffalo), an FBI agent assigned to lead a task force investigating a spate of violent home-invasion robberies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-27-second-long trailer, set to Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, opens with glimpses of masked intruders breaking into homes. Tom is seen rallying his team as the investigation points to Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly ordinary family man.

As the manhunt intensifies, the clip cuts between Robbie’s domestic life and the growing menace around town, with quick flashes of weapons and stolen cash.

“You ever done something you can’t be forgiven for,” the streamer wrote in caption of the video.

The HBO show also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio and Phoebe Fox.

Ingelsby serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer for Task. Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield direct and executive produce, alongside Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for wiip, Ruffalo, David Crockett and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches are co-executive producers for Public Record.

RELATED TOPICS

Task Mark Ruffalo HBO
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bilawal Bhutto to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan turns it up in high-decibel war of words with India

Islamabad is convinced that it got the better of Delhi or forced a draw in the Operation Sindoor war and that has partly led to the new fighting tone from across the border
Tammy Bruce
Quote left Quote right

Our relationship with both India and Pakistan is as it has been, which is good

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT