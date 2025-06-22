MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 June 2025

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai

The 34-year-old actor is known for his roles in TV shows like ‘Lavangi Mirchi’, ‘Man Kasturi Re’, and ‘Sukhacha Sarinni He Man Baware’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.06.25, 11:50 AM
Tushar Ghadigaonkar

Tushar Ghadigaonkar Instagram/ @ankur_vitthalrao_wadhave

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon West on June 20, according to media reports.

“A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required,” the police informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon reaching the location, an unconscious individual was found lying on the ground. He was transported to Trauma Care Hospital, where the medical officer examined him and declared him brought dead,” they added.

The 34-year-old actor was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, according to the officials. His relatives said that they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.

Tushar is a household name in Marathi television. He is known for his roles in shows like Lavangi Mirchi, Man Kasturi Re, Sukhacha Sarinni He Man Baware, and Sakha Mazha Pandurang.

Tushar shot to fame with his role in the Marathi series Tumchi Mulgi, directed by Bhimrao Mude. He was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed film Malaal, where he played the friend of the lead actor.

Tushar’s demise has left the Marathi television industry in shock. Actor Ankur Vitthalrao Wadhave, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, offered his condolences on Instagram.

While the cause of the actor’s death is not yet known, Wadhave hinted that he died by suicide. “Oh my friend. What have you done! Suicide is not the way out. Tushar Ghadigaonkar you lost means we all lost,” Wadhave wrote.

RELATED TOPICS

Tushar Ghadigaonkar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's big gamble in Iran risky moment after his pledges to keep US out of 'stupid wars'

For 40 years, Iran has been saying death to America. Death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, legs with roadside bombs. I would not let this happen, says the US President
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Quote left Quote right

Trump’s decision to target Iran with the awesome, righteous might of US will change history

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT