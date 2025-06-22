Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon West on June 20, according to media reports.

“A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required,” the police informed.

“Upon reaching the location, an unconscious individual was found lying on the ground. He was transported to Trauma Care Hospital, where the medical officer examined him and declared him brought dead,” they added.

The 34-year-old actor was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, according to the officials. His relatives said that they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.

Tushar is a household name in Marathi television. He is known for his roles in shows like Lavangi Mirchi, Man Kasturi Re, Sukhacha Sarinni He Man Baware, and Sakha Mazha Pandurang.

Tushar shot to fame with his role in the Marathi series Tumchi Mulgi, directed by Bhimrao Mude. He was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed film Malaal, where he played the friend of the lead actor.

Tushar’s demise has left the Marathi television industry in shock. Actor Ankur Vitthalrao Wadhave, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, offered his condolences on Instagram.

While the cause of the actor’s death is not yet known, Wadhave hinted that he died by suicide. “Oh my friend. What have you done! Suicide is not the way out. Tushar Ghadigaonkar you lost means we all lost,” Wadhave wrote.