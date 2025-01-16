Blackpink member Jennie teases debut solo album announcement on 29th birthday

Blackpink member Jennie on her 29th birthday teased the announcement of her yet-untitled debut solo album, set to be released under her record label, Oddateiler (OA).

The SOLO singer took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a series of photos where she is preparing for the album. “COMING SOON FOR YOU ALL,” Jennie wrote in the caption.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the pictures, the singer is seen rehearsing for her upcoming project.

2 6

After exiting YG Entertainment last year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures.

3 6

The singer released her first single– Mantra through OA and Columbia Records on October 11, 2024. The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Global 200.

4 6

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.

5 6

Jennie’s bandmate Rose wished her happy birthday with a picture of themselves petting a dog.

6 6

Jisoo posted a collage of photos on Instagram where she shared the stage with Jennie in their past concerts.

RELATED TOPICS Blackpink JENNIE Rose Jisoo Oddatelier