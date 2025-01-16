Blackpink member Jennie teases debut solo album announcement on 29th birthday

Blackpink member Jennie on her 29th birthday teased the announcement of her yet-untitled debut solo album, set to be released under her record label, Oddateiler (OA).
The SOLO singer took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a series of photos where she is preparing for the album. “COMING SOON FOR YOU ALL,” Jennie wrote in the caption.
In one of the pictures, the singer is seen rehearsing for her upcoming project.
After exiting YG Entertainment last year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures.
The singer released her first single– Mantra through OA and Columbia Records on October 11, 2024. The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Global 200.
Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.
Jennie’s bandmate Rose wished her happy birthday with a picture of themselves petting a dog.
Jisoo posted a collage of photos on Instagram where she shared the stage with Jennie in their past concerts.