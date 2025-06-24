Srikant Tiwari is back: Prime Video announces Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to return as agent Srikant Tiwari in the third season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K’s popular spy-thriller series The Family Man, the first-look poster for which was dropped by Prime Video on Tuesday.

“All eyes on our family men. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon,” reads the streamer’s post on Instagram.

In the series, Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

While the second season focussed on military resistance in Sri Lanka, the upcoming third season will delve into Srikant's efforts to address a looming threat to national security and autonomy. He must navigate this challenge while juggling family responsibilities and working earnestly to repair his strained relationship with his wife, played by Priyamani.

The Family Man also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the role of an antagonist in the second season.

“As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read the official logline for season three.

The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.