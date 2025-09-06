‘Inspector Zende’: Manoj Bajpayee impresses fans in Chinmay D. Mandlekar’s crime thriller

Manoj Bajpayee is winning praise on the internet for his performance in the Netflix crime thriller Inspector Zende, which dropped on the streamer on Friday. Also starring Jim Sarbh, the film is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar.

The film follows Inspector Zende’s (Manoj Bajpayee) hunt for Interpol’s most wanted criminal, Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), who is responsible for 32 murders. Bhojraj is reportedly hiding in Goa after he escaped from prison. Meanwhile, the nation watches closely the extensive manhunt.

Fifteen years ago, it was Zende who had tracked Bhojraj down after a lengthy chase, earning widespread respect. Now, with Bhojraj on the run again, Zende has been assigned to lead the search.

“@BajpayeeManoj Loving watching your movie #InspectorZende , great acting good story line @NetflixIndia great job done . Recommend all to watch you all will love it .Bharat Mata ki Jai,” tweeted a fan.

Lauding Manoj and Jim’s performance in the film, a fan wrote, “#InspectorZende

A light hearted, family friendly true crime drama. @BajpayeeManoj is hilarious and owns the character throughout.@jimSarbh as always delivers with ease. A family recommended one-time watch.”

“Inspector Zende on Netflix is a Masterpiece character-driven crime thriller. Manoj Bajpayee & Jim Sarbh shines in Every Scene,” said another fan on X

Another fan took to X to praise Inspector Zende, calling Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal yet another brilliantly played role of an unsung hero.

One fan said that the film’s opening scene, featuring a reference to Amitabh Bachchan, made a strong impression.

Another fan praised the casting of Manoj Bajpayee as the ever-versatile lead.

Inspector Zende is produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.