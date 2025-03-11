Mannat renovation plans hit roadblock? Shah Rukh Khan violated norms, activist tells NGT

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s plan to renovate his palatial Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, has hit a roadblock, with an activist alleging violations in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and urging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene.

Activist Santosh Daundkar had approached the NGT alleging violations by the 59-year-old actor or the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in securing CRZ clearance for Mannat renovation, reported Bar and Bench, a platform dedicated to legal news.

“I have been asked to furnish evidence before the NGT. Me and my lawyer are working on it,” Daundkar said on Tuesday.

CRZ is a set of regulations that govern the development of coastal areas in India. The development of buildings, tourism, and other facilities in coastal areas fall under CRZ norms in India.

Daundkar, in his appeal, cited a history of alleged violations in Mannat, including construction of a G+6 building and a “deep basement” without clearance. He further alleged that Shah Rukh is planning to add two more floors to the bungalow.

According to the report, NGT has asked Daundkar to provide evidence in connection with the case within four weeks or the case will be dismissed.

"If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks, failing which we would be left with no option but to dismiss the present appeal for non-compliance of the order of this Tribunal, at the stage of admission itself," the NGT told Daundkar.

Mannat, located opposite Bandra Bandstand, has been a tourist attraction for years, drawing hundreds of selfie-seeking fans daily. The renovation work will reportedly include an extension of the Grade III heritage structure, which required special court permissions.

The Khans — Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, and kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana — will shift to four floors of a high-end apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra during the renovation.