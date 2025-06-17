Mannara Chopra’s father and Priyanka Chopra’s uncle, advocate Raman Rai Handa, dies at 72

Actress Mannara Chopra’s father and Priyanka Chopra’s uncle, advocate Raman Rai Handa, died of age-related ailments on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 72, Mannara said in a statement.

“With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025,” wrote Mannara on her Instagram Story, adding that her father’s last rites will take place on June 18 at 1pm in Crematorium Ground, Andheri West, Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was the pillar of strength for our family,” wrote Mannara.

Instagram

According to media reports, the actress was seen rushing out of the airport on Monday along with her sister, Mitali Handa.

Mannara’s cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra, also mourned the loss of her uncle. “You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Instagram

Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters, Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handa.

Mannara, 34, made her acting debut with the Telugu romance Prema Geema Jantha Nai and her Hindi debut with the thriller Zid, both in 2014. She went on to appear in films such as Thikka (2016), Rogue (2017) and Sita (2019). In 2023, she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

She later joined the cast of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, alongside Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. Most recently, she appeared in the 2024 Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami alongside Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. She has a Punjabi film, Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan, in the pipeline.