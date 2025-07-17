Manisha Koirala receives honorary doctorate from University of Bradford in the UK

An honorary doctorate was conferred upon Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala by the University of Bradford in England’s West Yorkshire recently, she said on Thursday.

Sharing pictures and a video from the felicitation event on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s a huge honour to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Bradford — especially in the year it’s been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, creative director of Burberry. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 — your journey is just beginning.”

In a separate post, Koirala wrote, “I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life — through hard work, failure, resilience, and service. This honour means more than I can put into words. It’s proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters. Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story. Keep growing. Keep shining.”

Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Mona Singh and Taha Shah Badussha congratulated the Dil Se… actress on her feat.

On the work front, Koirala recently made her Netflix debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series Heeramandi. Released on May 1, 2024, the series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.