Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan to reunite for Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced "Haiwaan", his upcoming film that reunites actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

The "Hera Pheri" director recently posted a picture of the two actors watching India vs England test match at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London on Instagram.

"'Haiwaan'- my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lord's," he wrote in the caption on Tuesday.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Akshay and Saif have shared the screen space in many movies such as "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Yeh Dillagi", "Aarzoo", "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" and "Keemat".

They were last seen together in the 2008 action film "Tashan", which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan -- horror comedy "Bhoot Bangla" and the much-awaited third part of the "Hera Phera" franchise.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix's "Jewel Thief" and also featured in films like "Devara: Part 1" and "Adipurush".





