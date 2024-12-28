Manish Malhotra, Rasha Thadani, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma party together

Bollywood celebrities Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nora Fatehi, Manish Malhotra and Rasha Thadani recently partied together. They were joined by Tamannaah’s Sikandar ka Muqaddar co-star Avinash Tiwary and Munjya actor Abhay Verma.

Fatima shared the pictures on Instagram on Saturday.

The photos show Tamannaah planting a kiss on Fatima’s cheek and posing with Nora for a selfie. Vijay strikes a funny pose with Fatima in one of the photos. Rasha, Manish and Vijay join Fatima and Tamannaah for a mirror selfie. Avinash and Abhay beam with joy in the pictures.

Manish also shared a string of pictures from the gathering on his Instagram Stories. “Happy Holidays,” he wrote in his caption.

A screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram Story

Tamannaah recently celebrated her 35th birthday with beau Vijay Varma and close friends on December 21 in Goa. The actress will be next seen in Odela 2 opposite Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha.

Meanwhile, Vijay is set to share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi in Manish Malhotra’s third production venture Ul Jalool Ishq. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film wrapped up shooting in March this year.

In addition to Munjya, Abhay recently starred as Kaushik alongside Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari in Kannan Iyer’s biographical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan backed by Karan Johar.

Nora is expected to star in Remo D'Souza’s upcoming directorial venture Be Happy, fronted by Abhishek Bachchan.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, co-starring Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.