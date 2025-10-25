‘Man hasn’t changed’: SRK shares details of film fest dedicated to him with a dash of charm

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared details about a global film festival dedicated to him ahead of his 60th birthday, adding his classic wit and charm to the announcement.

Starting October 31, the two-week event organised by PVR INOX will screen seven of Shah Rukh’s most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities.

Sharing a montage video of his most celebrated films on Instagram, Shah Rukh said, “Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much — just the hair... and a little more handsome.”

The montage features scenes from Shah Rukh’s popular films, including Om Shanti Om (2007), Main Hoon Na (2004), Jawan (2023), Dil Se (1998), Devdas (2002), Chennai Express (2013), and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na (1994).

The festival will be organised by YRF International across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Finally gonna watch Devdas on the big screen.” Another fan commented, “Best return gift.”

Industry friend and filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to the post with a fire and heart emoticon and commented, “Cannot wait.”

Many fans, in the comments section of the post, asked whether films such as Darr (1993), Veer-Zaara (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Swades (2004) could be re-released in theatres as well.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh thanked PVR INOX for curating the festival and expressed appreciation for his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, “for always believing in stories that connect us all”.

“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion,” Shah Rukh said in a statement to Variety. “These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years,” he added.

The retrospective forms part of PVR INOX’s ongoing effort to re-release classic cinema for younger viewers while rekindling nostalgia for long-time moviegoers. Earlier the multiplex chain had organised retrospectives of Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s films.

In July, Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 action drama Jawan.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Sidhharth Anand’s King. Scheduled to release in 2026, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi.