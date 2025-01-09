‘Dominic and The Ladies' Purse’ trailer: Mammootty plays detective in Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial

Mammootty plays a detective whose search for the owner of a ladies’ purse unravels a deeper mystery in the trailer of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, which dropped on Wednesday.

The one-minute-30-second trailer begins with Mammootty’s Detective Dominic explaining the importance of observation and concentration for a sleuth to a character played by Gokul Suresh. Dominic is soon approached by a woman (Sushmita Bhat), who finds his address after seeing his posters plastered across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interspersed with clips of Mammootty performing gravity-defying stunts, the trailer cuts to Viji Venkitesh’s character informing Dominic about a missing ladies’ purse. What starts as a simple search for its owner plunges Dominic into a web of crime, including the hunt for a murderer.

Billed as a comedy investigation thriller, Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse is set to hit theatres on January 23. The film is written by Sooraj R and Neeraj R, the team behind ABCD (2013), which starred Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Vishnu Dev is in charge of cinematography, with Anthony handling editing. The music for Dominic and The Ladies' Purse is composed by Darbuka Siva.

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse marks Mammootty’s sixth project under his home banner, Mammootty Kampany. Mammootty also has another Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, Bazooka, in the pipeline.