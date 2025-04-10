Mammootty garners praise for ‘Bazooka’ performance: ‘He doesn’t just act, he elevates’

Shortly after Mammootty’s latest Malayalam film Bazooka premiered in theatres today, social media platforms were abuzz with praise for the 73-year-old star’s stellar portrayal of Antony John, an ethical hacker and businessman in Deeno Dennis’s directorial debut.

“Mammookka – our stylish beast. One man show with pure swag,” wrote an X user, also lauding Dennis and music composer Saeed Abbas in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users could not stop raving about Santhosh Varkey’s cameo appearance in the film.

“There is a special cameo in the film. Overall It's a great stylish entertainer and a treat to all the Mammukka fans,” wrote an X user, lauding the film which follows a cop and a businessman’s joint mission to capture a serial killer.

Lauding Mammootty’s acting prowess, another X user wrote, “Dear new filmmakers, if your story dares to be different, take it to Mammookka. He doesn’t just act—he elevates. #Bazooka is all the proof you need.”

A number of users highlighted the film’s gripping climax. “A gripping experimental thriller with elements of mystery and game-like twists. Mammootty delivers his usual power-packed performance, especially shining in the climax,” wrote one.

However, some users, though impressed with Mammootty’s striking screen presence, expressed disappointment over the film’s tedious first half. “Second half makes it up for the dull first half, indeed makes sense for many “scenes” which are found silly. First of its kind from Malayalam, and @mammukka killed it towards the climax. Not a great flick, but watch it before some spoil the surprises,” reads a post on X.

Billed as a ‘stylish thriller’, Bazooka is produced by Yoodlee Films, the movie studio arm of Saregama India Limited. The film also features filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, and Divya Pillai in key roles.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film opened to Rs 1.82 crore nett in India.