Malti Marie Jonas makes blink-and-miss appearance in Disney+’s ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

Malti Marie Jonas, the daughter of actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas, is set to make her screen debut in the upcoming Disney+ film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, as seen in the first-look teaser.

Dropped on Friday, Malti had a blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser along with Priyanka. The teaser follows the story of Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, playing themselves. After completing their show in London, the Jonas Brothers faced a series of mishaps and adventures on their way back to New York to celebrate Christmas with their families.

In one of the scenes, Nick video-calls his wife Priyanka and their daughter Malati is briefly seen on the screen. However, Malti’s face wasn’t revealed in the teaser.

The film also features Randall Park as the Jonas Brothers’ manager. The cast also includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Chloe Bennet, Andrew Barth Feldman and Andrea Martin.

“Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is coming to Disney+ on November 14,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

The Jonas Brothers celebrated the 20th anniversary of their singing debut earlier this year. They gained popularity following their appearances on Disney Channel in the movie Camp Rock (2008) and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. They also starred in their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

Some of their popular chartbuster tracks are Sucker, Leave Before You Love Me, Year 3000, Play My Music and Waffle House.

The Jonas Brothers released their seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, in August. The album features singles like Love Me To Heaven and I Can't Lose, and includes collaborations with artists such as Dean Lewis and Marshmello.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is set to release on November 14.