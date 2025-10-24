Cadbury’s ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ to Ponds’ ‘Googly Woogly Woosh’: 6 iconic Piyush Pandey ads

From Cadbury Dairy Milk’s timeless Kuch Khaas Hai commercial to Hutch’s iconic pug campaign, advertising legend Piyush Pandey redefined the language of Indian advertising after he joined Ogilvy India in 1982. For over four decades, Pandey crafted timeless advertisements that took cues from everyday Indian life and popular culture.

Pandey was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016. Following his passing on October 23 at the age of 70, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Pandey would be remembered for his ‘monumental contributions’ to the world of advertising and communications. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable works.

Cadbury Dairy Milk — Kuch Khaas Hai

Cadbury Dairy Milk’s 1993 advertisement featured a young woman relishing a chocolate bar at a packed cricket stadium as the crowd awaited the winning six. As the batter sends the ball soaring out of the park, the woman rushes to the field, dancing with joy before embracing the player.

Fevicol sofa ad

Pandey transformed the industrial adhesive into a household name through light-hearted storytelling. This 2019 commercial showcases the enduring strength of furniture glued together using Fevicol. The ad shows a two-seater sofa that has been passed down through generations of a family.

Asian Paints — Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai

Released in 2002, this advertisement captures heartwarming moments of love and laughter shared by a family in a newly-decorated place.

Hutch: The inseparable pug-boy duo

The commercial, released in 2003, shows a pug following a boy everywhere he goes. The video sought to reflect Hutch network’s reliability..

Ponds – Googly Woogly Woosh

The 2010 advertisement follows a couple whose love story began when they were in school. The boy’s way of expressing love is by gently caressing the girl’s cheeks kept soft and supple by Pond’s moisturising cold cream. Even on the day of their wedding, he affectionately pinches the girl’s cheeks, reminding her of their school days.

TITAN — The Joy of Gifting

TITAN’s 2013 advertisement laced a watch brand with emotions. The commercial begins with students banging their desks, seemingly irritating their elderly professor. Soon, the whole class joins in, using everyday objects to create a soulful melody. Other staff members walk into the classroom as they all pay a tribute to their beloved teacher who is retiring after years of service. They gift him a watch placed inside a scrapbook filled with his memories on the campus.