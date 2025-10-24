Mammootty-starrer ‘Kalamkaval’ to release theatrically in November

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Kalamkaval is set to release on November 27, production banner Mammootty Kompany said on Thursday.

“The darkness lifts, revealing the light. Your long wait is finally coming to an end #Kalamkaval will be released exclusively in theaters Across the World on November 27, 2025,” reads a post the makers shared on X.

Kalamkaval also features Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath and Meera Jasmine. The film has music composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Earlier this week, Kalamkaval, directed by debutant filmmaker Jithin Jose K, received U/A certificate from the censor board.

Penned by Jishnu Sreekumar and Jithin, Kalamkaval will reportedly feature Mammootty in the role of a serial killer convicted of raping and murdering multiple women.

Faisal Ali serves as the film’s cinematographer, while Praveen Prabhakar serves as its editor.

Mammootty, 74, was last seen in the Deeno Dennis-directed action thriller Bazooka alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divya Pillai, and Sidharth Bharathan.