Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious accuses co-star of misbehaving under influence of drugs

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious on Tuesday recalled an incident where a co-actor had publicly offered to fix her dress under the influence of drugs on a film set.

The statement comes shortly after she said she would never work with actors who use drugs, sparking a debate on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aloshious said the decision of not working with actors who abuse drugs stemmed from a disturbing experience with a male actor during a previous film. Without naming the actor, Aloshious said that the actor, who was under the influence of drugs, made her “uncomfortable” and misbehaved with her.

Aloshious recounted how the actor publicly offered to come with her to fix her dress when she had a problem with it during the film’s shoot.

"Using or not using drugs in personal life is different. But when it is used on a film set and becomes a nuisance for others, it is not easy to work with such people. I am not interested in working with such people," the actress said.

She also criticised those who slammed her on social media for her decision.

On the work front, Aloshious is set to star in the Malayalam comedy-drama Soothravakyam, directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and co-starring Shine Tom Chacko and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles.