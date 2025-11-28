Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra name their daughter Saraayah: ‘From our prayers, to our arms’

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra, the couple announced on Friday. The couple welcomed their first child on July 16.

“From our prayers, to our arms our divine blessing, our princess,Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा,” they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Kiara and Sidharth holding their daughter’s feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the post, Karan Johar commented, “My love and blessings always.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sanjay Kapoor reacted with heart emoticons.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after the couple fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which the latter played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

Earlier this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy via a social media post that included an image of the couple holding handmade crochet baby socks.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Maddock Films’ romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara last appeared in Yash Raj Films’ War 2.