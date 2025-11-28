Police arrest Goldy Dhillon gang member in connection with shooting outside Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Goldy Dhillon gang member, identified as Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who allegedly opened fire multiple times outside comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey, according to reports.

Police have also seized a Chinese PX-3 pistol from Sekhon’s possession.

Since July, Kapil’s cafe became the target of three firings, the last one of which occurred in October. The shooting in October took place hardly two weeks after the cafe reopened following the first two attacks.

According to media reports, Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu — said to be associated with mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi's operations — claimed responsibility for the last attack.

A video of the attack circulating on social media shows a man firing shots from inside a car, shattering the windows of the cafe.

However, no one was injured in the incident. However, the shooter was unmasked and aggressive, adding to concerns over public safety.

Shortly after the first incident, Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Laddi, as per news reports, said the attack was prompted by certain remarks made by Sharma on Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, known for their blue attire, antiquated weapons and martial art traditions.

Kap’s Cafe is located on the border of Surrey and North Delta in British Columbia, Canada.