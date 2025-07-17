Main stage of Tomorrowland Festival gutted in fire, no injuries reported

The main stage of Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic dance music festivals, was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, a day before the event was scheduled to open its gates to thousands of attendees in the Belgian town of Boom, near Antwerp.

Organisers confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident, which took place as preparations were underway for the first of two consecutive festival weekends. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Antwerp prosecutors have said it appears to have been accidental.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” a statement on the festival’s official website said. “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

Several hundred firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, which also spread to nearby woodland. Images circulating on local media and social media platforms showed large flames engulfing the elaborate stage structure, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Despite the setback, the organisers said the festival will go ahead as planned. “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The DreamVille campsite, which houses a large portion of the audience, is set to open as scheduled on Thursday. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

The lineup for the weekend includes prominent names from the global electronic music circuit such as David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Armin Van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte. Many of the performances were originally scheduled to be split between the main stage and the Freedom stage.

Tomorrowland, founded in 2005 by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, has grown into a major milestone in the international music calendar, drawing fans from across the world. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival.