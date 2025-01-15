MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane's Marathi movie ' Devmanus' to release in April

Also starring Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar

PTI Published 15.01.25, 02:30 PM
Luv Films\\\'s first Marathi film Devmanus, starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke

Luv Films's first Marathi film Devmanus, starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke Instagram: Luv Films

Marathi movie "Devmanus", starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane, will be released in theatres on April 25, the makers said on Wednesday.

Dubbed as a "gripping story that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats", the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar, known for movies such as "Ajinkya", "Premsutra" and "Bucket List", a press release said.

"Devmanus" is the maiden production of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's banner Luv Films in the Marathi cinema. It also stars Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke in pivotal roles.

“Devmanus delves into deep emotions while keeping the audience riveted. With Mahesh, Renuka, Subodh, and Siddharth, we have the ideal cast to bring these characters to life. I can't wait for the audience to experience this world we've created," Deoskar said in a statement.

Ranjan, known for directing and producing Hindi hits like "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said he is thrilled to step into the rich and vibrant world of Marathi cinema.

“Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, with a legacy of art, music, and storytelling, has inspired generations... Our first Marathi film production, 'Devmanus', is a tribute to this tradition. It is a celebration of this land and its people's spirit," he added.

Ankur Garg also serves as a producer on "Devmanus".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

