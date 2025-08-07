‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ becomes first Indian animated film to earn Rs 100 crore at box office

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has become the first Indian animated film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, makers Hombale Films announced recently.

“Roaring past records with divine force. #MahavatarNarsimha crosses 105 CRORES+ GBOC India, setting the box office ablaze with unstoppable momentum. A divine phenomenon awaits you in cinemas,” the production banner wrote on social media.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film hit the milestone on its 12th day in theatres. While Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett, the box office earnings received a boost over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 7.7 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 38.50 crore nett haul in the second weekend.

The momentum continued during the weekdays, adding Rs 21.8 crore nett to the earnings. The total domestic earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 112.8 crore nett so far.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.