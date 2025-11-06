Madhuri Dixit draws ire over ‘disappointing’ Toronto event, ‘misleading’ ad: ‘You owe us an apology’

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has landed in the crosshairs of fans following her Toronto tour, with many attendees accusing her of sharing misleading advertisements for the event and reaching the venue three hours late.

The 58-year-old actress had advertised her Toronto show as an on-stage performance initially, but she later called it a ‘meet-and-greet’ with fans, some of her Toronto fans alleged

The comments section of Madhuri’s thank-you note for fans in Toronto was flooded with attendees complaining about her “disappointing” show and ads that many found misleading.

“But you owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising…your own post on your profile doesn’t call it a Meet and Greet. You say an evening of dance , music and celebrations,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another internet user commented, "@madhuridixitnene It’s unfortunate that you’re now stating it’s a meet and greet after your Toronto audience including myself spent our money without having the proper information. Ever since I was a kid I have been a fan and sadly I’ve been left completely disappointed. Transparency is an important thing. Hope you and your team are more straightforward with your other shows.”

“Toronto show was horrible. I see they now added 'meet and greet',” said another fan. “What a true disappointment this was! As a celebrity of your reputation, it's sad to see how you are either unaware or have decided to turn away from what has happened at your Toronto show. Not only were fans who attended so dissatisfied and feel cheated but even the local artists who were asked to perform one night before and promised a photo at the least with you were treated so badly. You've earned too much in your career ma'am to be associating yourself with such terrible people in the name of production or events. Your fans deserve better,” read another comment.

After receiving widespread criticism on social media, the organisers of the event issued a statement addressing the controversy.

Organisers True Sound Live Ltd. said misunderstanding among Madhuri’s team members was the cause behind the controversy.

They stated that the show commenced on time with a “high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol”.