Rajkummar Rao says 'Maalik' gave him an opportunity to step out of the box

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday said he was looking for an opportunity to step out of the box and he found it in “Maalik” where he essays the role of a gangster.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad, the action thriller is a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. It is directed by filmmaker Pulkit of “Bhakshak” fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are very few instances when an actor gets the opportunity to break an image, and I’m always looking for such roles, like I did with ‘Srikanth’.

"As an actor, there’s always a hunger to do new and challenging roles. I’m glad ‘Maalik’ came my way. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of it,” Rao told reporters at the trailer launch of “Maalik”.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Rao and Pulkit after they worked together on the 2017 series “Bose: Dead/Alive”.

Rao, known for his acclaimed performances in “Shahid”, “Newton”, “Stree”, and “Srikanth”, said he is hoping people like his work in "Maalik".

“We always hope as actors that people remember our character, and know us by our character. I’m excited about this film. We’ve all given our 100 per cent. It’s a period drama, there’s dialogue baazi, etc.

"It’s a commercial film, but with aesthetics, there’s realism as well, and there’s a lot of entertainment factor in it. People will see me in this avatar for the first time, and I’m looking forward to knowing the reaction of the people once the film releases.” The 40-year-old actor said he relied entirely on his director's vision and the script to essay the titular part.

“It was all imagination, and the world that Pulkit created through his writing. Besides, whatever we’ve seen on TV, the inspiration (came) from real people, and quite a few things came from within, like you start getting the body language, voice, etc.” On a query about depiction of violence in movies, Rao said, “As long as the story and character are good, and it’s a well-made film, I don’t mind. As long as it is not uncomfortable, I’m a fan of the action genre.” “Maalik” also features Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Swanand Kirkire.

Chatterjee, who has appeared in Hindi films and series such as “Shanghai” and “Jubilee”, said he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to work with Rao, whom he referred to as his younger brother.

“I was not expecting something like ‘Maalik’. I got a call for this film, and I met the director, and I was amazed by his passion. Who would want to miss the opportunity of working with my younger brother (Rao), who makes us proud as an actor! He is a big star. Also, I did not want to miss the opportunity to work with this team of actors,” said the Bengali actor, who portrays the role of a cop in “Maalik”.

Rao said he thoroughly enjoyed working with Chatterjee, whom he affectionately referred to as Bumba Da.

"I’ve heard a lot of people say good things about working with him. He is phenomenally talented. As a person, he is a beautiful soul, that’s what we look for when we are working with someone.

"I’m glad he said yes to this role because it’s a character that not many people have seen him play. I’m excited for people to see him in this avatar. Bumba Da has added a tadka to his character, and that is beautiful.” Chillar said she is grateful to the director for offering her a de-glam role in “Maalik”. She plays Rao’s love interest Shalini.

“The first time I heard this story from Pulkit, I was surprised because very few people have imagined me in that role. The fact that he trusted me with the character means a lot. I enjoyed playing the character, working with the producers, director, and Raj being such a wonderful actor.

"I’ve not been an actor for a long time, but when you get to work with people who have shown the world how great they are, as a newcomer, you get to learn a lot. For me, ‘Maalik’ was a very big learning experience. I got to explore a different side of my profession,” Chillar, who has acted in films like “Samrat Prithviraj”, “The Great Indian Family”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, said.

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 11.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.