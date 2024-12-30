Looking back at a year of big media tie-ups and starry visits to the office

MEDIA TIE-UPS

From Laapataa Ladies to Jigra, Chandu Champion to Kalki 2898 AD, t2 was the media partner of 16 Bollywood films in 2024, grabbing eyeballs both in theatres and on OTT and enabling the brand to travel far and wide.

Also...

l Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

l Sarfira

l Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

l Ulajh

l Jigra

l Agni

l Vanvaas

l Yudhra

STAR VISITS

After a Covid-19 induced hiatus, we were back to welcoming Bollywood stars to the t2 office for lots of fun banter and unbridled laughter

KARTIK AARYAN for CHANDU CHAMPION

Bolly’s man of the moment Kartik Aaryan charmed us with his candid answers and goofy grin, walking into promote his film Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan for company

SHRADDHA KAPOOR & RAJKUMMAR RAO for STREE 2

‘Spooky’ was the buzzword as we decorated the office and brought out a themed cake to welcome the Stree 2 pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The always friendly duo, who went on to deliver the biggest Hindi film hit of the year, had a fun time and so did we!

BHUMI PEDNEKAR for INFOCOM

Bhumi Pednekar was the keynote speaker at INFOCOM 2024, an ABP initiative. The actress, who has broken many a stereotype and is a strong advocate for climate consciousness, spoke with heart and honesty, and won us over once again.

