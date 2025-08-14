New BTS vlog: J-Hope met Gracie Abrams, exchanged numbers with Justin Timberlake in Berlin

BTS member J-Hope spent time with American singer Gracie Abrams and K-pop band IVE members at the Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin, according to a vlog shared by the boy band’s YouTube channel BANGTANGTV Wednesday.

J-Hope also exchanged phone numbers with Justin Timberlake, during the music gala held last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-minute-long video offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of J-Hope preparing for his solo performance at Lollapalooza on July 13. It also features moments from his practise sessions.

The 31-year-old rapper-singer learnt German to interact with the locals in Berlin, according to the vlog.

In the vlog, J-Hope is seen attending Gracie Abrams’ Lollapalooza show on July 13. The singers also met backstage after Gracie’s performance and clicked photographs. Gracie thanked J-Hope for attending her show.

His interaction with Timberlake included a nod to fellow BTS member Jungkook, with whom the NSYNC star had collaborated on the solo track 3D. Timberlake also expressed his wish to collaborate with the Mona Lisa singer someday.

J-Hope met the K-pop girl band IVE, who made their debut at Lollapalooza this year. They also sang along to J-Hope’s latest song Killin It Girl.

J-Hope’s Lollapalooza appearance, his second in a career spanning 12 years, was a masterclass in style and performance. The rapper-singer became the first Korean artist to headline the musical festival in Chicago in 2022.

The K-pop artist performed for 90 minutes, blending songs from BTS and his solo albums. With solo hits like What If…, Pandora’s Box, and Sweet Dreams, alongside BTS chart-toppers such as Mic Drop, Dynamite, and Butter, he kept fans engaged with his dynamic renditions.

J-Hope recently joined his BTS bandmates — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and V — in Los Angeles to start preparing for band activities. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

J-Hope completed his compulsory military duties on October 12, 2024.