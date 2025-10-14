Brad Pitt-starrer racing drama ‘F1’ to premiere on Apple TV in December

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1 is set to stream on Apple TV from December 12 onwards, the streamer announced on Monday.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, F1 released in cinemas on June 27 and had a blockbuster theatrical run, grossing USD 595.3 million globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#F1TheMovie is streaming exclusively on Apple TV starting December 12,” the streaming platform wrote on X.

Also starring Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, the film leans heavily on real racetrack action and IMAX visuals. Javier Bardem, Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies round off the cast.

The story revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of Formula 1 by his former teammate Reuben Cervantes (Bardem). Cervantes now runs the hopeless Apex GP team, which hasn’t scored a single point in two seasons. His last hope? Pairing Sonny with his young, talented, and hot-headed rookie, Joshua Pearce (Idris), in a desperate bid to turn their fortunes around.

The motorsports drama became the highest grossing film of Pitt’s career. As per IMDb, World War Z was Pitt’s highest-grossing film so far, with a worldwide collection of USD 540 million.