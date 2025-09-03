‘Call of Duty’ live-action movie in the works at Paramount

A live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game Call of Duty is currently in the works, according to media reports.

As per a report by BBC, video game publisher Activision has announced that it will team up with film studio Paramount to turn the game into a blockbuster “designed to thrill its massive global fan base”.

Paramount CEO David Ellison said in a statement, “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true.”

However, the plot and cast members have been kept under wraps.

Activision president Rob Kostich said that the makers will aim to recreate the same imagination as seen in the games, making for “an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

There are 23 mainline Call of Duty games in the franchise, including the recent Black Ops 6. The first-person shooter follows military narratives, often focusing on World War II, the Cold War, and modernistic or near-future conflicts. The stories are centered on special forces, secret operations, and global threats across different nations and time periods.

According to Activision, more than 500 million games in the series have been sold since it launched.

Call of Duty is the latest in a long line of video games — including Legend of Zelda, Elden Ring and The Sims — set to be adapted into films.

In recent years, video game to movie adaptations are enjoying a massive audience reception. The 2023 film Super Mario Bros Movie, based on the classic Nintendo game, and this year’s A Minecraft Movie, adapted from the hit sandbox game, are some of the names dominating the box office. Shows such as The Last of Us and Fallout have also made a mark on OTT platforms.

Paramount, the studio behind action hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible, has previously worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptations.