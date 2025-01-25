Mithila Palkar drops behind-the-scenes pictures from ‘Sweet Dreams’ sets; pictures inside

Actress Mithila Palkar has dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest romcom film Sweet Dreams following its release on January 24. Here’s a look at the pictures that also feature Amol Parashar and Meiyang Chang.

Sporting a violet co-ord set, the Little Things actress had fun with a camera in her hands.

Mithila and Amol play strangers, Dia and Kenny, who inexplicably appear in each other’s dreams in Sweet Dreams, directed by Victor Mukherjee. Eager to meet the person in their dreams in real life, they set out on a journey, exploring fate, connection, and serendipity.

In the beginning of Sweet Dreams, Mithila’s Dia is in a relationship with a professionally successful man named Ishaan, played by Meiyang Chang. The duo share a fun moment on the set in one of the BTS pictures.

Also starring Sauraseni Maitra, Sweet Dreams is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.