Lionsgate Play to stream Golden Globe Awards 2025 live in India

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play at 5:30 am IST on January 6, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

“She’ll be bringing her humour and charm to the #GoldenGlobes this Monday at 5:30 am IST on #LionsgatePlay,” the streamer wrote on X alongside a video of comedian Nikki Glaser who will host the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Nikki Glaser, the former host of the 2024 American dating reality TV series Lovers and Liars, is set to make history with her debut run at the Golden Globes as the first solo female host of the show. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as showrunners for the second consecutive year.

Netflix leads the nominations pack for this year's edition of Golden Globes with 23 television and 13 film nods. Selena Gomez-starrer film Emilia Perez boosted Netflix’s position, earning 10 nominations, while Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This, and Ripley also secured multiple nominations. But FX’s The Bear outshone them all, once again becoming the most-nominated TV series with five nods.

A24 and HBO followed closely behind Netflix with 12 and 14 mentions, respectively.

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to earn a best director nomination at the Golden Globe Awards. Her Cannes-winning debut film, All We Imagine as Light, received two nods at the prestigious annual awards ceremony — best motion picture in a non-English language and best director.