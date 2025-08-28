Linkin Park to headline Lollapalooza India 2026, Mike Shinoda announces

American nu-metal band Linkin Park is set to make their India debut as part of their ‘From Zero’ World Tour at the Lollapalooza India music festival next year, the group’s co-founder Mike Shinoda announced in a newsletter to fans on Thursday.

In a message to Indian fans, Shinoda said, “India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

The band will headline the music festival, which is set to take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse in January 2026. Linkin Park will perform on January 25, the second day of the event.

The announcement came right before the general ticket sales at early bird prices for Lollapalooza India 2026 went live on BookMyShow earlier today. The tickets were all sold out in a flash after Linkin Park’s big reveal.

Lollapalooza organisers will reveal the official lineup of the event on August 29, they have announced on social media. Ticket sales are also expected to reopen at 9:30 am on the same day.

"Early Bird Pricing - SOLD OUT! Thank you, thank you, thank you, you're far too kind, Lolla Fam. Be back here tomorrow bright & early at 9:30 AM," they wrote on Instagram.

Fans were quick to spot the Numb/Encore intro, for which Linkin Park had collaborated with rapper Jay-Z in 2004.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park, featuring Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, defined the nu-metal genre with their unique infusion of heavy metal, hip-hop and electronic elements. The band shaped an entire era with frontman Chester’s emotive vocals and Shinoda’s incisive rap, exploring themes of personal struggle, emotional turmoil and resilience.

Following Chester’s tragic death by suicide in 2017, the band took a hiatus, during which they focused on personal healing and reflection. They returned to the spotlight in 2020 with a special edition of their debut album Hybrid Theory and a greatest hits album last year named after their 2000 song Papercuts.

The band reunited last year with Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist almost seven years after Chester's death. Armstrong’s appointment, however, initially sparked major backlash from longtime fans, who held Chester's voice close to their heart.

The band — now comprising Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell along with their new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain — embarked on their world tour on November 15 last year. The tour will run through June 2026, wrapping up in Switzerland.