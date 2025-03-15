Liko, Roy and Dot are teenagers in new visual for Pokemon Horizons’ Mega Voltage arc

While Ash Ketchum was 10 years old consistently for 26 seasons of Pokemon, the characters in the upcoming Mega Voltage arc of its sequel Pokemon Horizons will grow up into teenagers, reveals a new visual shared by Crunchyroll on their official website.

“A new chapter is on the horizon for the Pokémon anime series! Pokémon Horizons has announced that its next chapter will be subtitled Mega Voltage. And its stars are about to do something even Ash Ketchum never did: grow up,” the anime streaming platform wrote in the report, shared on Friday.

The new visual shows Liko, Roy and Dot as teenagers, accompanied by a new character named Ulto (spelling yet-to-be confirmed) after a time-skip. Old and new Pokemons like Captain Pikachu, Fuecoco, Quaxwell, Meowscarada, Mega Lucario, Mega Sableye and Kilowattrel also feature in the picture. This timeskip marks the first in the anime's 26-year-long history.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series began airing in Japan on April 14, 2023, following the original show’s finale. Saori Den is the director behind the sequel series.

The first 12 episodes of the series premiered in English dub version in the UK in December 2023 on BBC iPlayer and in North America on Netflix on March 7, 2024. The second season, titled Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua in the West, premiered on Netflix on February 7. Part 2 of the upcoming season is slated to premiere on April 25.