Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ trailer brings a new twist to action comedy

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer of The Naked Gun reboot, which follows the OG police officer Drebin’s son, Frank Drebin Jr., played by Liam Neeson.

Released on Monday, the two-minute-29-second trailer introduces Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the Police Squad icon Frank Drebin, originally portrayed by the late Leslie Nielsen in earlier films.

Neeson brings a new dynamic into the cherished film series, capturing his father’s comedic legacy while introducing his distinct style of chaos and humour.

At the brink of the police squad’s failing reputation, Drebin Jr is joined by Beth (played by Pamela Anderson) — a woman seeking the former’s help after the mysterious death of her brother.

The trailer showcases Drebin Jr.’s humorous side, blending slapstick comedy and deadpan one-liners reminiscent of the franchise’s signature style, including a hilarious misinterpretation of ‘manslaughter’ as ‘man's laughter’.

Actors Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, Cody Runnels and CCH Pounder round out the cast of the reboot.

Liam Neeson, long known for his commanding presence and intense performances in dramatic thrillers and action films like Schindler’s List, Taken, and The Grey, brings a refreshing twist to his legacy with his unexpected turn in The Naked Gun.

Neeson’s foray into comedy surprises and delights audiences who’ve mostly associated him with stoic characters and gravitas-heavy roles. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the 2024 action thriller Absolution.

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson’s role in The Naked Gun reboot adds a nostalgic and playful charm that perfectly complements the film’s irreverent tone. Known for her persona and iconic roles in Baywatch and Barb Wire, Anderson leans into her star power and pop culture status while also poking fun at it — and herself — with accurate comedic timing.

The Naked Gun franchise, created by Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker, includes a TV series (Police Squad!, 1982) and three films: The Naked Gun (1988), The Naked Gun 2½ (1991), and Naked Gun 33⅓ (1994), plus a video game, all parodying crime dramas with absurd humor.

The script of the upcoming reboot film is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who previously collaborated with Schaffer on the Emmy-winning Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins produce the project.

The film is set to hit Indian theatres on August 1.