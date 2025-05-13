Lexi Minetree to play young Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ spin-off series for Prime Video

Actress Lexi Minetree is set to play the role of young Elle Woods in the upcoming series Elle, a spin-off to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic film Legally Blonde, Witherspoon announced on Tuesday.

“I'm so thrilled to introduce Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. The new star of our TV show ELLE! She is stepping into these pink shoes with so much grace, ambition and charm. Elle is coming to Prime Video Summer 2026,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a picture of Minetree from the upcoming series, slated to premiere on Prime Video in Summer 2026.

Legally Blonde, released in 2001, revolves around Elle Woods, a blonde sorority queen, who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School but soon realises how she does not fit in with her peers. Eventually, she discovers her own potential and becomes a successful lawyer while maintaining her unique personality and style.

The upcoming series, created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film, according to Deadline. The series is set years before the events in the first movie.

Minetree is known for playing the role of Elodie Whitfield in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode Fractured. Her stage credits include playing the role of Brooke in the play Noises Off, Inez in No Exit and Tood in The Cover of Life. For The Cover of Life, she won the Best Actress Award at the Fall One Act Competition in her home state of Georgia.

Elle is produced by Witherspoon’s banner Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

Returning cast members include June Diane Raphael (Elle’s mom Eva), Tom Everett Scott (Elle’s dad Wyatt), Gabrielle Policano (Liz), Jacob Moskovitz (Miles), Chandler Kinney (Kimberly), Zac Looker (Dustin), and Logan Shroyer (Josh).

Besides serving as the co-showrunner of the series, Kittrell is also an executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Other executive producers include Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Marc Platt. Jason Moore, known for directing the 2012 comedy film Pitch Perfect, is set to helm the first two episodes.