‘One Battle After Another’ teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with Paul Thomas Anderson for actioner

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another on Thursday, a day after announcing a delay in the film’s release.

Originally set for an August 8 release, the film will now hit theatres on September 26.

The 42-second teaser, which dropped on Thursday, showcases intense gun combat and offers a first look at the characters of Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor. The clip opens with a dramatic gunfight in an open field, where a pregnant Taylor is seen firing an automatic rifle, while DiCaprio’s character remains unfazed, sipping a drink as the chaos ensues.

The action quickly shifts to a crib where a newborn lies, with a voiceover asking, “What are you gonna do about this baby?”

The teaser then cuts to a woman firing a rifle in a manner similar to Tylor. An ominous voice says, “Just when you think you've got it all figured out.”

One Battle After Another is based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, a postmodern exploration of 1984 California, with flashbacks to the ’60s. This marks Anderson’s second adaptation of Pynchon’s work, following 2014’s Inherent Vice.

One Battle After Another also stars Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro in key roles.

DiCaprio returns to the big screen for the first time since Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (2023). Anderson’s last directorial was Licorice Pizza, which won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay.