‘One Battle After Another’: Leonardo DiCaprio pits himself against law enforcement agents

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson from his own screenplay, the film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.07.25, 02:56 PM
A still from ‘One Battle After Another’ trailer

A still from ‘One Battle After Another’ trailer YouTube

Leonardo DiCaprio’s passionate revolutionary Bob strives to save himself and his daughter from law enforcement agents pursuing him for his ties to a vigilante group in the trailer of One Battle After Another, dropped by Warner Bros. On Thursday.

Set to a track by global pop icon Beyonce, the two-minute-24-second-long video also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Chase Infiniti and Alana Haim in key roles. The trailer suggests that Bob’s wife was abducted by authorities who are now after his daughter. But, Bob will stop at nothing to protect her.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson from his own screenplay, the film is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. This is Anderon’s tenth feature as a director and follows 2021’s Licorice Pizza, which earned him the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards, 2022.

The producers of One Battle After Another are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing. Anderson also serves as one of the producers.

One Battle After Another is set to hit theatres in India on September 26.

