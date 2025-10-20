MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 20 October 2025

Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson, pioneer of six-string contrabass, passes away at 73

In 1974, seeking to expand the sonic range of the bass, Jackson conceived the idea for a six-string contrabass guitar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.10.25, 10:25 AM
Anthony Jackson

Anthony Jackson Facebook

Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson, known for his pioneering work on the six-string contrabass, has passed away. He was 73. The news was confirmed by guitarist Al Di Meola in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson,” Di Meola wrote, calling Jackson “a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music”.

Jackson was best known for his influential performances on albums such as Land of the Midnight Sun and Elegant Gypsy.

Di Meola also expressed gratitude to Danette Albetta for caring for Jackson in his later years, writing, “Your devotion made a difference”.

“Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever,” Di Meola added.

A native of New York, Jackson began his musical journey on the piano before switching to guitar in his teens. Inspired by bass greats James Jamerson and Jack Casady, he eventually gravitated toward the bass guitar.

Jackson’s career began in the Philadelphia soul scene, where he worked as a session musician with Philadelphia International Records and toured with Billy Paul. His bassline on Paul’s 1972 chart-topper Me and Mrs. Jones marked his first No. 1 record. Two years later, his work on For the Love of Money by The O’Jays helped the track climb to No. 9 on the pop chart and No. 3 on the R&B chart.

Jackson trained under Jerry Fisher, Lawrence Lucie, and Pat Martino, performing in over 30 countries and contributing to more than 3,000 recording sessions across 500 albums.

In 1974, seeking to expand the sonic range of the bass, Jackson conceived the idea for a six-string contrabass guitar tuned BEADGC — an instrument later built for him by luthier Carl Thompson in 1975. His pioneering work led to collaborations with Ken Smith and Fodera Guitars, the latter producing the first Anthony Jackson Signature Model Contrabass in 1984.

Jackson’s contrabass became central to his identity as a musician, defining his performances from the early 1980s onward. He recorded and toured extensively, most notably with artists such as Al Di Meola, Carlos Garnett, and Roberta Flack.

