Monday, 14 July 2025

Veteran actress B Saroja Devi passes away at 87

Known for films like 'Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham' (1963), 'Beti Bete' (1964) and 'Veer Parshuram' (1978), the actress died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru

PTI Published 14.07.25, 11:32 AM
B Saroja Devi

B Saroja Devi IMDb

Veteran South Indian Actor B Saroja Devi died here on Monday, film industry sources said. She was 87 years old.

She died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, according to sources.

She was fondly called 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada’s parrot) in Tamil.

The actor, who got her first break when she was 17 years old in Kannada film ‘Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955)’, is also known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

The actor went on to win a National Award for her performance in her debut film.

Her Tamil film with another legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M G Ramachandran, ‘Nadodi Mannan (1958)’ made her one of the top actresses of Tamil cinema.

Although she married in 1967, Saroja Devi continued to be in demand, especially in the Tamil film industry. She was also called ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

