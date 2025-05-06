‘Squid Game’ 3: Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun returns to the deadly arena for one last dance

Revenge takes the centre stage amid unexpected twists during one last attempt by Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun to rescue all contestants from the deadly games in Squid Game Season 3 teaser, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

Picking up the story from where the last season concluded, the one-minute-11-second teaser of the final season begins with Seong Gi-hun being carried in a coffin by masked guards in the player’s common room.

Gi-hun regains consciousness, and thinks about his failed attempt at confronting Front Man (Lee-Byung-hun) and exposing the horrors of the game in the previous season. In Season 2, Gi-hun’s friend Park Jung Bae (Lee Seo-hwan) died during the final shootout.

The teaser also brings back familiar faces, who are compelled to compete against one another for their survival. Heightening the tension, the teaser concludes with the sound of a baby crying, igniting speculation about the return of Jo Yu-ri’s Kim Jun Hee, also known as Player 222, who was pregnant in the previous season.

The teaser also shows Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), Front Man’s brother in the first season, returning to continue his investigation and arrest the men behind the games.

Sharing the teaser on X, Netflix wrote, “It’s time to play the final games, Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27.”

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun and Hwang In-ho, the final season is set to bring back actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim.

Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as writer, director and executive producer for the upcoming season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 introduced viewers to K-drama’s deadly game, where citizens were forced to gamble their lives. It went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021, release.

Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27.