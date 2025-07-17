MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Laughtersane playing a serial killer in acting debut? ‘Birangana’ trailer has fans guessing

Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the upcoming Hoichoi series also stars Sandipta Sen in a key role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.07.25, 12:39 PM
A still from ‘Birangana’ trailer

A still from ‘Birangana’ trailer YouTube

Sandipta Sen’s Inspector Chitra Basu investigates a series of murders staged as suicide in the trailer of Birangana, a new Hoichoi original series that marks the acting debut of popular content creator Niranjan Mondal, aka Laughtersane.

The two-minute-one-second-long trailer, released Wednesday, features Niranjan as florist Chirayu Talukdar, whose quiet demeanour hides dark secrets.

Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the series follows Chitra’s hunt for a serial killer who targets newly-married women in Kolkata. Though the deaths are initially written off as suicides, SI Chitra Basu resolves to uncover the truth behind them. Consequently, she finds herself involved in a cat-and-mouse chase with the killer.

Nirjhar Mitra made his directorial debut with the ZEE5 thriller Shikarpur in 2023. He directed the Mimi Chakraborty-starrer Dainee for Hoichoi earlier this year. He is also set to direct a feature film titled Chor Police Dakat Babu under Hoichoi Studios banner.

Expressing gratitude to Nirjhar, Niranjan said in a statement, “Hoichoi gave me a space to not just perform, but evolve, and Nirjhar da trusted me with a role that’s intense, emotional, and far from what people know me for... I’m grateful to be here, learning and growing. I hope it’s just the beginning.”

Sandipta also reflected on her role. “Playing Chitra Basu in Birangana has been a truly transformative experience. It’s my first time portraying a cop — complete with action scenes, a no-makeup look, and the weight of the uniform,” she said

Birangana is set to premiere on Hoichoi on July 25.

Sandipta Sen Laughtersane Hoichoi
