Late actress Kim Sae-ron’s dating rumours with singer WOODZ go viral amid scandal with Kim Soo-hyun

Amid the ongoing rage over the dating scandal of the late K-drama actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun, K-pop idol WOODZ, aka Cho Seung-youn, has now been dragged into the controversy. The singer’s agency reacted to the rumours, saying it is difficult to confirm.

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho recently dropped a video hinting at Kim Sae-ron’s past relationship with an anonymous singer by sharing a photo of a coffee truck sent by Sae-ron to her alleged boyfriend during a music video shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the photo was blurred in the YouTube video, netizens identified the singer as K-pop idol WOODZ by matching it with older pictures posted by the singer on his social media.

WOODZ’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, stated that confirming the matter is challenging due to its relation to the artiste’s personal life.

WOODZ, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, is a K-pop idol who debuted with the group UNIQ in 2014. He gained further recognition after participating in the reality show Produce X 101 in 2019, where he finished fifth and subsequently debuted with the group X1. Following X1’s disbandment, WOODZ launched his solo career in 2020. He has since released several solo tracks.

Currently, WOODZ is serving in the South Korean military and is set to be discharged in July.

Earlier, Kim Sae-ron’s family accused Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun of contributing to her tragic death by allegedly dating her when she was a minor. The actor dismissed the allegations in his first official statement regarding the controversy at a press conference last month.

Soo-hyun was also criticised by netizens for allegedly putting pressure on the late actress to repay money to his agency Gold Medalist in 2023.

According to media reports, Sae-ron received a legal notice from Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist in 2023 demanding payment for damages caused by her in connection with a drink-driving case in 2022.

Denying the charges, Soo-hyun said, “It is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.