‘To All The Boys’ co-stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo reunite at the SAG Awards spotlight dinner

Netflix’s popular romance film franchise To All The Boys co-stars Noah Centino and Lana Condor reunited at the inaugural SAG awards spotlight dinner on February 18. Jason Winston Geroge, Sofia Carson, Jackie Tohn and Sherry Cola were among other celebrities who attended the star-studded event.

(picture attribution: Official Instagram handle of SAG Awards)

Actors Lana Condor and Noah Centino posed together for photos. Noah, who was recently seen in Netflix’s thriller spy series The Recruit Season 2, looked dapper in his all-black ensemble. Lana on the other hand, attended the dinner party in a blue corset-fit slit dress.

American actress and musician Jackie Tohn, who is known for her role in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, dazzled in her tweed suit with a white shirt.

Actress Emily Osment appeared elegant in her champagne-coloured satin dress. The actress is known for her roles in the popular television series Hannah Montana and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Purple Hearts actress Sofia Carson, who was one of the hosts of the dinner party, looked graceful in her white floral gown, with a black bow tied around her waist.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 actor Jason Winston Geroge attended the event with his wife Vandana Khanna.

Actress-comedian Sherry Cola, who is popular for the film Joy Ride streaming on Prime Video, was also in attendance. She sported a red blazer and matching trousers.

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) will be held in Los Angeles, California on Monday. The ceremony will also be available to stream globally on Netflix.