Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega’s joint appearance at Netflix Tudum event wins the internet

American singer-actress Lady Gaga made an impression at Netflix’s Tudum live event on Sunday as she delivered a powerful Wednesday-themed performance. Also, much to the audience’s surprise, Jenna Ortega joined Gaga on stage during the latter’s performance.

Lady Gaga, who is set to make a guest appearance in the second season of Wednesday, emerged from a coffin with the text ‘Here lies the monster queen’ written on the lid. Backed by a group of dancers who appeared like the Addams Family, the 39-year-old artist performed Zombieboy from her recent album Mayhem.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams from the series, walked across the stage during the performance and sat down on a chair, while the Bad Romance singer danced to the beats over a tabletop.

Though details of Gaga’s character in Wednesday are still under wraps, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

After the performance, fans immediately took to social media to share their enthusiasm, lauding the unexpected duo's strong presence, gothic style, and bold statement through clips and videos.

One netizen wrote, “Jenna came on stage with Gaga... I imagined this... I planned this and it came to life!! I saw it with my own eyes tonight live.”

Calling Ortega people’s princess, another fan wrote, “The people's princess! Jenna Ortega is participating in Lady Gaga's performance at Tudum.”

“Jenna Ortega is an icon, brought down the house with Lady Gaga. What a way to close the show!! Also, I’m very hyped for Wednesday Season 2,” wrote another social media user.

On Sunday, Netflix also dropped the first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2. The clip took the audience into the world of Wednesday Addams, who yet again found herself in the middle of a murder mystery.

In the opening scene, Wednesday was trapped in a basement with her hands tied by a serial killer, played by Haley Joel Osment, who mistook her for his next victim.

Apart from Ortega, the returning members of the cast include Joy Sunday (Bianca), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Georgie Farmer (Ajax) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley).

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor are set to join the new season of the supernatural comedy-drama. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday Season 1 ended with Hyde (Doohan) still alive and Wednesday receiving threat calls and texts from an unknown number. The second season will take off from this point.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to premiere on August 6.