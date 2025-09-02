'Wednesday' Season 2: Netflix unveils first look of Lady Gaga as enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is set to play the mysterious Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood in the upcoming part of Wednesday Season 2, Netflix revealed on Monday alongside a first-look photo.

“A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the picture.

Lady Gaga’s Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega.

The picture shows the 39-year-old pop star dressed in an ethereal white gown with long white hair cascading down her back and eyebrows that add to the intrigue. Perched on her shoulder is Thing, a disembodied hand that has been in the Addams family for ages.

Previously, the Poker Face singer announced that her upcoming single The Dead Dance will be released on September 3 and will feature in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

The Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy-winning pop icon expressed her excitement for the upcoming part of the series. “I’m thrilled to release this song alongside Wednesday. I’m a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support ‘The Dead Dance,’” she said.

“If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works. She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in the series, said in a statement.

Director and executive producer Tim Burton felt the same enthusiasm, praising Gaga’s artistry. “I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time. She makes great music, and she’s a great actress, so for me it was very easy,” he told Tudum. “She’s a real artist, and I’m grateful for what she contributed to the show.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, released on August 6, follows Jenna Ortega’s goth-loving teen racing against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. Part 2 will be released on September 3. The series has also been renewed for a third season.