Lady Gaga dominates MTV VMA 2025 with four wins; Ariana Grade, Sabrina Carpenter share second spot

Lady Gaga emerged as the most-awarded artiste at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 on Sunday, taking home four trophies at the ceremony held at New York’s UBS Arena. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter earned three awards each, tying for second place.
Gaga appeared early in the show to accept the Artist of the Year award. The presentation was moved up in the schedule to accommodate her appearance as per Variety. Gaga was performing at Madison Square Garden nearby, and her concert start time was delayed by about an hour to allow her to attend the ceremony.
Grande’s wins included Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead. She also presented the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey during the ceremony.
This year’s VMAs featured medley performances by several iconic artistes. Carey delivered a tribute performance, as did Ricky Martin, who received the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Busta Rhymes became the first recipient of the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.
The show also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76. The segment featured performances by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt.
Here is the full list of winners:
Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Best Hip-Hop: Doechii – Anxiety
Best Rock: Coldplay – All My Love
Best Latin: Shakira – Soltera
Best Long Form Video: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Video for Good: Charli XCX – Guess ft. Billie Eilish
Best Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Editing: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
Best Choreography: Doechii – Anxiety
Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Group: Blackpink
Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
MTV Push Performance of the Year: Katseye – Touch
Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Best Afrobeats: Tyla – Push 2 Start
Best K-Pop: Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Best Country: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga
Song of the Summer: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
Best Alternative: Sombr – Back to Friends
Best R&B: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Best New Artist: Alex Warren
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin