Lady Gaga dominates MTV VMA 2025 with four wins; Ariana Grade, Sabrina Carpenter share second spot

Lady Gaga emerged as the most-awarded artiste at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 on Sunday, taking home four trophies at the ceremony held at New York’s UBS Arena. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter earned three awards each, tying for second place.

Gaga appeared early in the show to accept the Artist of the Year award. The presentation was moved up in the schedule to accommodate her appearance as per Variety. Gaga was performing at Madison Square Garden nearby, and her concert start time was delayed by about an hour to allow her to attend the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grande’s wins included Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead. She also presented the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey during the ceremony.

This year’s VMAs featured medley performances by several iconic artistes. Carey delivered a tribute performance, as did Ricky Martin, who received the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Busta Rhymes became the first recipient of the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

The show also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76. The segment featured performances by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt.

Here is the full list of winners:

Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Best Hip-Hop: Doechii – Anxiety

Best Rock: Coldplay – All My Love

Best Latin: Shakira – Soltera

Best Long Form Video: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Video for Good: Charli XCX – Guess ft. Billie Eilish

Best Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Editing: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

Best Choreography: Doechii – Anxiety

Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Group: Blackpink

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

MTV Push Performance of the Year: Katseye – Touch

Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Best Afrobeats: Tyla – Push 2 Start

Best K-Pop: Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Best Country: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Summer: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

Best Alternative: Sombr – Back to Friends

Best R&B: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin