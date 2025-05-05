Lady Gaga beats Madonna with record-breaking 2.5 million spectators at Brazil show

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga drew the highest-ever attendance at a concert for a female artiste during her Copacabana Beach show in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, breaking a record previously held by Madonna.

Gaga attracted roughly 2.5 million spectators to the concert, beating Madonna’s previous record of 1.6 million. Madonna had set the record during her Celebration tour concert at Copacabana Beach in May 2024.

Gaga, who held a free concert on Saturday, delivered a power-packed performance in front of a cheering crowd. The event marked her return to Brazil after 12 years.

Gaga, who debuted as an actress in Hollywood with the 2018 film A Star Is Born, took to her social media handle to express gratitude to fans for attending the concert.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, and your culture is so vibrant and special. I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you,” Gaga posted on X alongside a video capturing the crowd across Copacabana Beach.

Confirming the record-breaking crowd at the concert, Gaga wrote, “An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time.”

Gaga fever swept Brazil after the singer announced the special show. Fans began camping outside her hotel on Tuesday night, singing her songs and eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the star.

On Friday night, Gaga reciprocated their enthusiasm with a stage rehearsal, giving fans a sneak peek of the performance. During the rehearsal, she told the audience, “I’ve missed you so much. I know this isn’t the first show here, I know it’s just a rehearsal, but it feels like it’s the real show.”

The concert commenced at approximately 10pm local time, with the 39-year-old pop icon starting with her 2011 song Bloody Mary. She continued with a set pa

cked with hits, featuring some of the fan favourites such as Poker Face and Alejandro, alongside songs from her latest Billboard 200-topping album Mayhem.

Social media went abuzz with videos and snaps from the concert. During her performance, Gaga acknowledged the crowd and said, “Your spirit may be heard around the world tonight. Two and a half million people.”

The fans of Lady Gaga, who are also known as Little Monsters, hailed the artiste as one of the ‘Last biggest global pop stars’ of contemporary times. “After watching Lady Gaga’s show in Brazil.. I’ve realised Gaga and Taylor Swift are the last biggest global pop stars of our generation.. NOBODY comes close to their demand,” wrote one social media user on X.

Another fan wrote, “Lady Gaga clenching her fame again this year despite her new release not even doing big numbers, but yet still pulling that big crowd, I think we just witnessed what truly what an IMPACT is, and her name being a LEGACY.”

Lady Gaga dropped her new album, Mayhem, on March 7. The new album features 14 songs, including the songs Disease and Die With a Smile, which were released in 2024. Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt are executive producers for the album.

Gaga’s most recent film, released in 2024, is Joker: Folie à Deux. She played Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 film Joker. Prior to that, her last major film role was in House of Gucci (2021).