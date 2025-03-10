Kunal Kohli: ‘I enjoy making love stories because every love story is different’

Love stories are Kunal Kohli’s forte, and the man behind films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum and Fanaa recently delivered a new-age romcom in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The film, streaming on JioHotstar, stars Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy’s daughter Kaveri Kapur, and Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri. In a conversation with us, Kohli talked about the film, his actors and his love of love stories.

In Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, there’s an inherent innocence, something that’s rare to find today. Your thoughts?

Kunal Kohli: I think innocence has always been there and will always be there. There have been enough innocent people in the past in real life, and so have been naughty ones. And both will continue to exist in every generation. But the expressions will be different, which I’ve tried to capture in this film. Today, because of social media, people are more expressive. That was not the case before.

I thought it was good to take a few steps back and show that there are some innocent souls. By ‘innocent’, I don’t mean dumb and silly. They are smart, intelligent and progressive but they have an innocent charm. It’s not that they’re prudish or they don’t love or kiss or have physical relationships. They have everything but there’s a warmth, sweetness and innocence. And I’ve been able to get that with my two actors, Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri. They are so innocent and real that it naturally comes out on screen.

What about this story made you want to tell it?

Kunal Kohli: Today very few love stories are being told. Recently, a new film starring Kartik Aaryan has been announced with a song from Aashiqui. It has created such a stir. They’re not making love stories, so whenever one is made it becomes a point of focus.

New releases are coming out every week, so why is Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story standing out? Because of its freshness. We are tired of watching dark cinema and series. Interesting subjects will always stand out. I enjoy making love stories because every love story is different. Some are violent, some are peaceful, some are innocent, some are intense, and some are mature.

And love stories have music, drama and family. It’s a complete package. I hate films without songs. I want to write songs. I want to sit with composers and have the whole experience of making music.

What about Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri clicked for you to cast them as Bobby and Rishi?

Kunal Kohli: What clicked for me was that they didn’t come with preconceived ideas. They came raw. Vardhan still had some ideas because he had done films before. I enjoyed the banter with Vardhan and his ideas. But Kaveri was a clean slate. Sometimes I wouldn’t say ‘action’ before the take because she would get self-conscious. You have to adapt according to the actors sometimes. So, this mix of these two was very good.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story explores serendipity right from the first montage. Have you experienced serendipitous moments in life?

Kunal Kohli: From the time I knew what a director is, I was a fan of Shekhar Kapur. One of the first few directors who befriended me was Shekhar Kapur. I never thought I would be working with his daughter someday. So, that is serendipity in a way where I get to launch Shekhar’s daughter.

You have directed big stars right from your debut, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Is your process any different while directing new actors?

Kunal Kohli: Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor or Kaveri Kapur, whether it’s Hrithik Roshan or Vardhan Puri, the questions an actor asks will be the same. I have to give them the same treatment. I cannot listen less to Vardhan because he’s one-film-old and listen more to Hrithik Roshan because he’s five-blockbusters-old. I have to give the same ear to both of them. They’re my actors. They’re bringing my vision on screen. I cannot differentiate between two actors based on any factor. An actor is an actor even if he is coming for one shot. I have to give him my time. Because any actor can surprise you, can create a moment in your film that becomes legendary. It’s the producers’ job – who gets a bigger vanity or bigger makeup room [chuckles].

You made your acting debut in Phir Se… (2018). Any plans of acting phir se?

Kunal Kohli: I will not cast myself again. I will not make that mistake again. We all learn from our mistakes.

Would you like to cast a filmmaker in your film?

Kunal Kohli: Of course. There are some wonderful actor-directors. I think Shekhar Kapur on screen is wonderful. Anurag Kashyap is doing very well nowadays. Farhan Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker are good. I am not on that list. I am happy being only a director.

What is love for you? And how has the idea of love changed for you over the years?

Kunal Kohli: I think my life is cinema. So, for me, love is cinema. Love is the different scripts I can come up with [laughs]. Different scripts, different stories. That’s love for me. I am fully consumed by cinema. Somebody asked me recently, ‘What would you be if not a filmmaker?’ I said, ‘A struggling filmmaker’.