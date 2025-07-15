Kriti Sanon twins with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at India-England Lords Test

Actress Kriti Sanon on Monday watched the third Test match between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, shows a photo the latter shared on his Instagram Story.

The selfie features Kriti and Kabir twinning in beige outfits.

Instagram/@k.a.b.b.s

Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now. The couple have made several public appearances together.

Besides Kriti and Kabir, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were also present at Lord’s Stadium on Monday for the final day of the match, which India lost by 22 runs.

In a couple of photos that surfaced on X, Kabir and Kriti were seen engrossed in the match.

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress last starred in the Netflix crime thriller Do Patti, alongside Kajol. The film marked Kriti’s first production venture. She is currently gearing up for Aanand L. Rai’s romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013).

Kabir, on the other hand, is a London-based businessman who reportedly founded a travel and aviation company named Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited.