‘Nobody Wants This’ S2 first-look: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody continue their journey as interfaith couple

Actors Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to reprise their roles as Joanne and Noah respectively in Season 2 of the popular Netflix romcom series Nobody Wants This, shows a first-look photo dropped by the makers on Thursday.

“The gang's all here. Here's a first look at season 2 of NOBODY WANTS THIS dropping October 23,” the makers captioned their post on X.

Season 1 ended with Noah turning down the position of the head rabbi at his synagogue to continue his relationship with Joanne, who is by profession a sex podcaster.

The Season 2 first-look photo suggests that the interfaith couple are still together and will enter the next chapter of their relationship in the upcoming instalment.

Returning cast members include Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn. Set to premiere on Netflix on October 23, Season 2 will also feature an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester will guest star as Abby, Joanne’s former middle school nemesis who is now a social media influencer. Fowler joins as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who is set up with Morgan (Lupe). Karpovsky will play Big Noah, an overconfident rabbi at Noah’s temple, while Moayed will portray Dr. Andy, a self-assured psychotherapist who may be the perfect match for Morgan.

Created by Erin Foster, with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serving as showrunners, Nobody Wants This Season 1 earned Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.